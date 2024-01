Srinagar, Jan 17: Army on Wednesday said a major tragedy was averted after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was recovered near Chowkibal in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

In a post on X, Army said: “IED Recovered near Chowkibal on Srinagar – Chowkibal Highway. Chinar Warriors averted a major terror incident today by recovering & in-situ destroying an IED near Chowkibal on Srinagar – Chowkibal Highway. Indian Army stands by its commitment to keep Kashmir terror-free.”