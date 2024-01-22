Man charred to death, 2 houses damaged in fire in Pattan

Pattan, Jan 22: A man was charred to death, while two residential houses were damaged in massive fire in Khambiyat village of Baramulla’s Pattan late last night.

An official told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that fire broke out in one of the residential houses due to a short circuit in electric blanket in which a 26-year-old man was charred to death.

He said that two houses were also damaged in the devastating fire, while police have taken cognisance of the matter.

The deceased has been identified as Adil Ramzan Dar son of Mohammad Ramzan Dar.