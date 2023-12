Srinagar, Dec 02: In a tragic incident, a man lost his life due to drowning in a river in the Kakapora area of south Kashmir Pulwama district on Saturday.

As per reports, the incident occurred while he was reportedly busy in extracting sand from the river.

The deceased has been identified as Showkat Ahmad Lone son of Mohd Akber Lone of Lelhar Kakapora.

Police have taken cognizance of the incident and registered a case under relevant sections of law.