Man injured after attacked by brother over land dispute in Pattan

February 10, 2024

Pattan, Feb 10: A man was injured after being attacked by his brother in Pattan village in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday afternoon.

An official told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the man identified as Muzaffar Hussain Dar (30) was critical injured after being attacked by his younger brother in Hanjiveera village of Pattan.

   

Following the incident, the injured was taken to Pattan hospital, where from he was referred to Srinagar for specialized treatment, he said.

He said a case has been field and investigation has been taken up in this regard.

