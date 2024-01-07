Man injured after being attacked with sharp-edged weapon in Srinagar, accused arrested

Srinagar, Jan 07: A man was injured after being attacked with a sharp-edged weapon by another person in Batamaloo area of Srinagar on Sunday, police said.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the man identified as Javed Riyaz was attacked with sharp-edged weapon near Mughal Darbar in Batmaloo.

He added that soon after the incident he injured were shifted to SMHS hospital, where his condition is said to be stable

The accused has been arrested, while FIR has been registered at Police Station Batmaloo Srinagar and further investigation has been taken up, the official said—(KNO)