Man killed, another injured in scuffle between 2 families in Ganderbal

Ganderbal, Feb 11: A 65-year-old man was killed while another was injured in a scuffle between two families in Bonizil Haripora area of Ganderbal on Sunday evening.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that Ghulam Mohd Sheikh (65) was killed and another person suffered injuries when a fight broke out between two families over some issue.

He said that soon after the incident, the injured person was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Police have taken cognisance of the incident and have initiated investigation.

More details are awaited