Man trapped inside well in Baramulla, rescue operation underway

Srinagar, Dec 28: A 45-year-old man was trapped in a well in Tangmarg area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday afternoon.

An official said that Bashir Ahmad Rather son of Ghulam Moahmmad , a resident of Barzulla Dhobiwan went inside the well to clear the blockage, but in the meanwhile the well collapsed and he fell deep inside.

Soon after the news spread the family along with locals launched a rescue operation to bring the man out of the well.

The rescue operation was joined by police and civil departments and was underway when this report was being filed.