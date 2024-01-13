May 2023 Kunzer encounter: SDM Gulmarg appointed as enquiry officer

Srinagar, Jan 13: The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Gulmarg has been appointed as the enquiry officer to probe the Kunzer encounter that left one terrorist dead in May 2023, officials said today.

“The District Magistrate Baramulla has appointed The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Gulmarg vide order no: DCB/ARA/180-III/Misc/2178-81, as enquiry officer to conduct magisterial enquiry into the incident that took place in Village Dar Mohalla Karhama Kunzer on 6th May, 2023 in which one accused terrorist Abid Ahmad Wani S/O Mohammad Rafiq Wani R/O Yarhol Babapora Qazigund District Kulgam got killed,” said an official handout.

“Accordingly, as part of the enquiry, the family members/NOKs of the deceased and general public are hereby informed that if they have anything to say regarding the incident and desire to depose and record their statement, they shall attend the Office of the SDM Gulmarg HQ at Tangmarg during Office Hours from 11:00 AM to 03:00 PM within a period of ten days from the issuance of this notice.”