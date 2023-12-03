Medical student from Barzulla goes missing, family appeals for help

Srinagar, Dec 03: The family of Farooq Ahmad Dar of Barzulla Srinagar has been left completely shattered after their son went missing on Friday afternoon.

According to the family, Mujtaba Farooq Dar of Bulbul Bagh Barzulla had left his home on Friday 05:00 pm without informing family members. He even dropped his mobile at home.

Mujtaba had qualified NEET examination last year and was pursuing his education at one of the prestigious medical colleges in Uttarakhand.

“My son was studying at GMC Uttrakhand. But after a gradual time he went into mental trauma due to humiliation by seniors,” alleged Raziya Shabir, mother of Mujtaba while talking to Greater Kashmir.

She said instantly we intervened into the matter and rushed to Uttarakhand to see our child. “We stayed there for a few days as the condition of our child was not good. We admitted him at the hospital there and after some time we brought him back to Srinagar on September 28. Since then the family was trying to bring him out from harassment he faced from his seniors at the college,” she said.

“Being health a priority, my son had decided to quit the college and was planning to crack MBBS seat in the upcoming NEET examination in order to remain nearby of their parents,” Raziya added.

She said the family has lodged a missing report at the nearest police station and is eagerly waiting for the return of their son.

“Our family is completely devastated by this tragic incident. We appeal our son to come back if you are going through this report or we request people to bring our son home if they will trace out him,” Raziya appealed.