Mercury plummets after fresh snowfall, Sonamarg coldest at minus 15.1 degree Celsius

Srinagar, Feb 02: After the fresh snowfall, the minimum temperature has plummeted in South Kashmir areas on Friday while some of the areas recorded the lowest temperature in the last 16 years.

According to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), the data shared by the local Meteorological department here reads that Sonamarg, was the coldest in Kashmir at minus 15.1 degree Celsius.

Gulmarg, a famous ski-resort resort has recorded a low of minus 12.0 degree Celsius while Pahalgam recorded minus 11.9 degree Celsius.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir however, recorded a low of minus 0.3 degree Celsius.

A few areas including Qazigund, Batote, Banihal and Bhaderwah recorded the lowest temperature in the last years.