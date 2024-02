Srinagar, Feb 05: Meteorological Department has predicted possible dry weather from February 6 to 14 in Jammu and Kashmir.

It said that during past 24 hours most places of Jammu and Kashmir received light to moderate snow and rains.

While it forecasted generally cloudy weather with possibility of light snow over isolated higher reaches on February 05.

It added that the weather will remain generally dry from February 6 to 14.