MeT predicts light rain, snow from Jan 25 in J&K

Srinagar, Jan 17: Weatherman has forecast light rain and snow at a few places in Jammu and Kashmir from January 25-27.

While dry weather was likely to continue till January 24, a meteorological department official told GNS that there is also the possibility of light rain and snow at scattered places from January 28-30.

He said that there is going to be improvement in visibility and maximum temperature during the next 2 days over Jammu Division which is presently witnessing fog during the morning.

Regarding the minimum temperature, the official said that Srinagar recorded minus 2.4°C against minus 4.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C below normal for the summer capital of J&K for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 3.6°C against minus 4.4°C on the previous night, he said. The minimum temperature was 0.3°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, the MeT official said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 3.9°C against minus 5.4°C on the previous night and it was 3.3°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 1.1°C against minus 2.3°C on the previous night and the temperature was above normal by 2.8°C for the place, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 4.3°C against minus 4.4°C on the previous night and it was 1.2°C below normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg, the official said, recorded a low of minus 3.2°C against minus 3.1°C on the previous night and the temperature was 4.5°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 6.1°C against 2.3°C on the previous night, and it was below normal by 1.0°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of minus 0.44°C, Batote 3.0°C and Bhaderwah 1.0°C, he said.

Kashmir valley is under ‘Chillai-Kalan’, the 40-day harsh period of winter, which will end on January 29. However it does not mean an end to the winter. It is followed by a 20-day-long period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’ that occurs between January 30 and February 19 and a 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which is from February 20 to March 1.