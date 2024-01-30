MeT predicts light to moderate rain, snow in J&K from today afternoon

Srinagar, Jan 30: Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rain and snow at many places of Jammu and Kashmir towards Tuesday afternoon with chances of heavy snowfall over few higher reaches.

An official of Meteorological Department said that there is possibility of light to moderate rains and snow at several places of Kashmir division from Tuesday afternoon onwards (Jan 30) to Feb 01. He also said that during these days the chances of heavy snowfall over few higher reaches including Kupwara, Bandipora, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Shopian, Kulgam and Anantnag districts with peak activity on January 31st.

“From 30th Jan to 1st Feb there is a possibility of light to moderate Rain/ Snow at many places of J&K towards today afternoon onwards with chances of heavy snowfall over few higher reaches (Kupwara, Bandipora, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Shopian, Kulgam and Anantnag dist) with peak activity on 31st January,” the official said.

On February 2 the weather will remain generally dry with possibility of very light snow at isolated higher reaches, while as on February 4 there is a possibility of light to moderate rain and snow at many places of Jammu and Kashmir, the official said.

He said from February 3 to 4 there is a possibility of light to moderate rain and snow at many places of Jammu and Kashmir, whereas the weather is expected to remain dry from February 5 to 10.

In Jammu division, the official said that there is a possibility of intermittent light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning in plains with light snowfall over higher reaches with moderate snowfall over isolated higher reaches which include Banihal, Ponch, Doda & Kishtwar during January 30 to 31 and February 3 to 4.

The official said that the upcoming weather disturbances may lead to temporary closure of roads of higher reaches and important passes like Sinthan Pass, Mughal Road, Sadhna and Razdan Pass, Zojila etc, and advised travelers to plan their journey accordingly.

“The farmers are advised to withheld irrigation and fertilizer application and drain out excess water from orchards and fields during the above mentioned period, the official added.