Srinagar, Jan 16: A 3.6 magnitude tremor hit Kishtwar belt on Tuesday morning.

National Center for Seismology, as per news agency Kashmir Scroll, posted on ‘X’, that an earthquake of 3.6 magnitude, occurred on 16-01-2024 at 08:53 at a depth of 5 Km in Kishtwar region.

No adverse happening has been reported, when this reported was being filed.