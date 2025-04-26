Minister Sakina Itoo Reaches Chandigarh, Punjab to Assist J&K Residents

Srinagar, April 26: In the aftermath of the recent terror incident in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir Minister Sakina Itoo has reached Chandigarh and Punjab to coordinate with students, businesspersons, and individuals from J&K, as per directions of the Hon’ble Chief Minister.

In a post on X, Minister Sakina Itoo as per news agency JKNS wrote, “On the direction of HCM, I am available in Chandigarh and Punjab to meet students, business community and individuals from J&K to ensure a sense of security. Anyone facing any issue can reach out to me through the below mentioned numbers: Sakina Itoo +91 94190 04823; +91 70060 65102.”

The Minister’s outreach comes as part of the government’s wider efforts to address safety concerns of J&K residents outside the Union Territory.