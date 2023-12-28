Misleading narratives being propagated to justify Article 370 abrogation: Tarigami

Srinagar, Dec 28: Senior CPI(M) leader and former MLA Kulgam Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami Thursday said that misleading narratives were persistently being propagated to justify the abrogation of Article 370.

Referring to the statement of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha that implementation of Anand Marriage Act to J&K became possible only because of the abrogation of Article 370, Tarigami said that there has been a long list of amendments made to Article 370, allowing the application of Central laws to Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the passage of GST in 2017 by the J&K Assembly was one of such instances in recent times.

There were 42 constitutional (Application to J&K) orders extending the scope of central intervention which were not envisaged at the time of the adoption of Article 370. Additionally, the extent of the misuse of Article 370 to encroach on the state’s power can be seen from one of the measures taken in July 1986, he said.

The President issued an order under Article 370, extending Article 249 of the Constitution to the state, which empowered the Parliament to legislate on matters in the state list based on a resolution from the Rajya Sabha.

Pertinently, it received approval from the centrally-appointed Governor, Jagmohan. Such overriding of the state list is unique to Jammu and Kashmir and isn’t applicable to other states, he added.