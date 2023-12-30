Modi gave J&K a new sunrise; Abdullahs, Muftis must stop nefarious designs: Chugh

Jammu, Dec 30: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh today said that the Viksit Bharat Sankalap yatra would usher in a new era of welfare schemes for J&K.

Addressing a meeting of party office bearers here Chugh said while cards for Rs five lakh insurance of every citizen would be distributed during the Yatra in J&K, at the same time new forms would be circulated among new beneficiaries of various schemes launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said the Yatra would touch J&K close to the Republic Day and would reach every village.

Chugh said a fresh wind of change has started in J&K where common man’s interests and needs are being taken care of. In the past, he said, Abdullahs, Muftis and Congress never cared for the common man and never thought of any development or progress of the region. They played divisive politics to generate anti-national sentiments for their cheap politics.

Chugh said now the youth talks about computers and tourism not of stones and terrorism.

While strongly condemning recent incidents of terrorist violence in Kashmir Chugh said terrorism has always been a cross border sponsored exercise. But the security forces in J&K would always defeat their nefarious designs.

Chugh warned Abdullahs and Muftis against propagating anti-national sentiments by giving tacit support to the Pakistan sponsored subversive elements.

The prime minister has charted a new course of progress and development for the J&K people and a new sun has risen here, Chugh added.