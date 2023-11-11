Motorcyclist dies, two pillion riders injured in North Kashmir’s Sopore

Srinagar, Nov 11: A motorcyclist died and two pillon riders were injured in a road accident in Sopore area of North Kashmir on Saturday.

Reports said the accident took place on Saidpora bypass area in Sopore when a bike rammed into an electric pool resulting in the serious injuries to bike rider and two other pillion riders.

Reports added that all the three were rushed to sub-district hospital Sopore, where one of them succumbed to his injuries.

A doctor at SDH Sopore identified the deceased as Danish Ahmad and injured as Aqib Ahmad and Tawheed Ahmad, residents of Janwara.

Meanwhile, police has registered a case in the incident.