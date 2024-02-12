Motorcyclist, pillion rider die after hit with a roadside pole in Udhampur

Srinagar, Feb 12: A motorcyclist and a pillion rider died after hit with a roadside pole in Salora area on Udhampur highway, a police official said on Monday.

He said two motorbike riders got critically injured after their motorbike skidded on the road and hit with a pole on the road side in Udhampur district.

Reports said that the motorcyclist were on way to Jammu from Udhampur.

The official said both injured were rushed to Associated Hospital GMC Udhampur but doctors on duty there declared both brought dead on arrival.

The deceased have been identified as Sachin (24) son of Ashok Kumar resident of Ward No. 17 Udhampur and Ricky (21) son of Balwant Raj resident of Ward No. 7 (H. No. 115) Dhar Road Udhampur.

Police have registered a case in this regard and further investigations taken up.