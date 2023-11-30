Mughal road closed for traffic after fresh snowfall

Srinagar, Nov 30: The historic Mughal Road has been closed for traffic due to fresh snowfall while movement continues to remain suspended on Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road due to snow accumulation, officials said today.

A traffic police official said that the Mughal road which connects Shopian in Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch districts in Jammu division was closed for traffic after fresh snowfall.

He said that traffic has not been released yet on SSG road due to snow accumulation. “Clearance work is going on, traffic will be released after getting the green signal from BEACON authorities,” he added.

However, traffic is plying both way on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

The local Met department has predicted light rains and snow in the region.