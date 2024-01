Srinagar, Jan 30: Muslims neighbours on Tuesday helped perform last rites of a Kashmiri Pandit, who passed away at his home in Tenkipora area Srinagar.

A local told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that Sohan Lal, a Kashmiri Pandit, passed away at his home late last night.

He said that soon after the news of death broke, Muslim neighbours gathered at his residence.

Later, they helped the Pandit family to perform last rites of the deceased Sohan Lal.