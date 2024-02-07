Muzaffar Baig thanks PM Modi, Amit Shah as Lok Sabha passes J&K ST Bill

Srinagar, Feb 07: Former deputy chief ministerof J&K Muzaffar Hussain Baig Wednesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Lieutenant Governor J&K Manoj Sinha for granting reservation to Pahari community of Jammu and Kashmir.

He also praised those parties and individuals who raised the issue and fought for the rights of the community. Speaking with KNS, he said the move has turned into a reality due to strenuous efforts of country’s present leadership led by PM Narendra Modi. “I am very thankful to Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and LG Manoj Sinha for giving reservation to Pahari community of J&K,” Baig said.

He said besides all those parties and individuals who raised this matter in the past and brought it to higher ups for consideration deserve praises. “I encourage those parties and individuals who took up this matter to higher authorities for resolution deserve applauds. All have done tremendous job while serving the community,” he said. “I want to communicate this message to everyone that rights of Gujjars won’t be affected with the fresh law.”he added.

Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill 2024 that seeks to add Pahari Ethnic Group, Padari Tribes, Koli and Gadha Brahmin in the ST list of J&K.