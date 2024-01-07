Muzaffar Beigh, wife Safeena pay tribute to Mufti Sayeed at his grave in Anantnag

Srinagar, Jan 07: Senior politician Muzaffar Hussain Beigh along with his wife and DDC chairperson Baramulla, Safeena Beigh on Sunday visited the grave of PDP founder late Mufti Muhammad Sayeed in Bijbehara area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district to pay tributes on his death anniversary.

According to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), Beigh along with his wife reached here to pay homage to the deceased leader, who died after brief illness on this day in 2016.

His presence at late Mufti’s grave fist time since 2017 indicates his patch-up with the PDP in the runup to upcoming Lok Sabha polls. However, party spokesperson, Najam-u-Saqib told KNO that there is no restriction on anyone to offer tributes to late Mufti.

“All those who want to join us in paying tributes to Mufti Sayeed on his death anniversary are welcomed,” he said.