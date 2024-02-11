Nari Shakti breaking barriers, inspiring new generation: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, Feb 11: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday praised women participation in science, technology and research, saying the effort can build India as a global innovation powerhouse.

Lieutenant Governor was addressing ‘J&K Women Science Congress 2024’ a unique initiative by Jammu University for transforming the leadership trajectory for women in science, technology and innovation.

“In J&K, we have made consistent efforts to bridge the gender gap at all levels of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) disciplines. Today, I am happy to see our daughters are driving innovation and change,” LG Sinha said.

He said, “We are proud of women scientists & tech leaders. From space to Artificial Intelligence, from entrepreneurship to healthcare, from education to innovation, from agriculture to research, the Nari Shakti is breaking barriers and inspiring the new generation”.

Lieutenant Governor held that I strongly believe the active participation of women in science, technology and research can build India as a global innovation powerhouse. “Women-led development in J&K is our prime objective. It is our collective responsibility to achieve this goal,” he said.