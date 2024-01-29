Natural Ice Climbing Wall Competition held in Pahalgam

Srinagar, Jan 29: Famous tourist destination Pahalgam hosted Natural Ice Climbing Wall Competition, a defense official said today.

The event was held in collaboration between the Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering & Winter Sports and the Pahalgam Development Authority.

The event was aimed to promote adventure sports and showcasing the region’s winter activity potential. Twenty-two participants from diverse backgrounds showcased their skills and determination in conquering Pahalgam’s challenging ice walls, Srinagar based defense spokesperson said.

He said the closing ceremony and prize distribution took place in the institute premises where all 22 participants received Certificates of Appreciation, a testament to their commitment to the challenging endeavor of ice wall climbing.

Zeeshan Mushtaq from Srinagar emerged as the fastest climber, receiving honors from the organizers, where as Mudasir Ahmad Malik and Umar Shafi Khan held the 2nd and 3rd position respectively, the spokesperson said.

He added that the Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering and Winter Sports reiterated its commitment to promoting adventure activities, encouraging youth to engage in nation-building activities.

Colonel Hem Chandra Singh, Principal of the institute praised the youth for their participation, highlighting the potential for adventure activities in Kashmir and how they can contribute to nation building by channelizing their energies in right direction.