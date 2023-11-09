NC’s flag red because of Pandits’ blood: Tarun Chugh

Srinagar, Nov 9: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh today underlined that the colour of the National Conference flag is red because it is soaked with the blood of innocent people in J&K.

Reacting strongly to the observation made by Omar Abdullah that the colour red reflected blood of the people of the state, Chugh said it was an insult to the entire J&K because ” we all know how the Abdullah family engineered the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits by unleashing grave violence “.

He said the Abdullahs and the Muftis have been always hand-in-glove with the forces across the border to make life miserable for people in J&K.

Today, Chugh said, J&K is one of the most secure states in the country because of the development and progressive policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The people of the state are ready to teach a big lesson to the Andullah and Mufti families in the forthcoming elections in the UT. Chugh said the people have woken up to the fact how the entry of Pakistan subversive forces has been facilitated by the anti-BJP forces.