Nearly 1.7 million Tulips to be displayed at Tulip Garden in 2024

Srinagar, Dec 16: Almost 1.7 million bulbs will be put on display at Asia’s largest Tulip Garden in next Tulip show which will be held between March and April 2024, officials said.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Floriculture Officer and In-Charge Tulip Garden Javed Masood said that sowing of Tulip bulbs in the garden will be finished in a couple of days. He said the preparations for making garden complete in all respects for local, national and international visitors are underway and work is going on at full pace.

He said that this year more varieties of bulbs have been added to showcase the beauty of Asia’s largest Tulip Garden to the visitors.

He hoped that this year the influx of visitors to the garden will surpass records of the previous years. “In 2023, almost 3.75 visitors including national and internationals visited the garden. We hope the record will be broken in the next Tulip show,” he said.

Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden in Srinagar, which is the largest tulip garden in Asia, is spread over an area of about 30 hectares (74 acres). The garden is situated in the foothills of Zabarwan range, built on a sloping ground in a terraced fashion consisting of seven terraces with an overview of the Dal Lake.

The garden is likely be thrown open any time after March 20 next year depending on the temperature.