“…never left PDP”: Former Deputy CM Muzaffar Baig

Srinagar, Jan 07: Former Deputy Chief Minister J&K Muzaffar Hussain Baig Sunday said that he never left Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and that he didn’t carry out political activities from some time.

Talking to mediapersons in south Kashmir’s Anantnag, Baig said that he didn’t remain active in politics for quite some time but he never left PDP.

“I didn’t leave PDP. I was inactive for quite some time but I’m still associated with the party. The relation between me and PDP is like a single soul,” Baig said.

Replying to a query, he said a person cannot set a house on fire which he had built himself.

Paying rich tributes to Late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed on his 8th death anniversary at his grave in Dara Shikov Anantnag, Baig said he is missing the PDP founder like a son misses his father.

When asked about his possible election as Lok Sabha candidate from north Kashmir, Baig replied that it is up to the party leadership to decide and take a call on it.

Pertinently, Baig along with his wife Safina Baig rejoined PDP in presence of party president Mehbooba Mufti.

On the occasion, a considerable number of party leaders and workers attended the function and paid tributes to the party founder. They at the occasion resolved that PDP will continue its peace building efforts to make J&K an abode of peace.