Newly-appointed youth Congress Committee in Srinagar meets Tariq Karra

Srinagar, Jan 31: The newly appointed Youth Congress committee team in Srinagar, led by DYC President and Lok Sabha Coordinator Yasir Mandoo, paid a visit to senior Congress leader and CWC member Tariq Hameed Karra.

During the meeting, Karra extended his best wishes and congratulations to the newly appointed youth team. He emphasized the Congress party’s commitment to empowering every section of Jammu and Kashmir, especially the youth. With elections approaching, Karra urged the youth leaders to prepare diligently, emphasizing the importance of their role in countering communal forces.

Karra stressed the significance of continuing the Congress party’s historical legacy and called for efforts to defeat divisive agendas. He expressed confidence in the electorate’s discernment, urging the youth to highlight the differences between Congress governance and the current administration.

The meeting was attended by DYC Vice Presidents Mohammad Shafi and Aftab Jeelani, along with other district general secretaries and district secretaries.