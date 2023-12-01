Newly-recruited LeT terrorist killed in Pulwama encounter; operation over: police

Srinagar, Dec 1: A newly recruited terrorist affiliated with Lashkar-e-Toiba outfit was killed in a gunfight on Thursday night with security forces in Arihal area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

A police spokesman said that one local LeT militant namely Kifayat Ayoub Alie son of Mohd Ayoub Alie resident of Pinjoora Shopian was killed in the gunfight.

From his possession, one pistol, two grenades, two magazines and five rounds were recovered. He had joined the outfit on 04th October this year, the officer added.

The gunfight broke out last evening after the police and security forces launched a search operation in Arihal village.

Police version:

“Acting on specific intel regarding the presence of a terrorist in Arihal village, Pulwama, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Pulwama Police, Army (44RR), and CRPF (182Bn) in the area.

During the search operation, the joint team encountered indiscriminate firing from the hiding terrorist. The security forces effectively retaliated, leading to an encounter.

In the ensuing exchange, the terrorist, identified as Kifayat Ayoub Alie son of Mohd Ayoub Alie resident of Pinjoora Shopian, associated with the proscribed terror outfit LeT, was neutralized, and his body was recovered from the encounter site. Police records indicate his involvement in several terror-related crimes including in Case FIR No. 123/2021, FIR No. 294/2021 and case FIR No. 180/2023 of PS Shopian.

Significant incriminating materials, along with arms and ammunition including 01 pistol, 02 magazine, 05 RDS, 02 grenades, were seized from the encounter site. All recovered items are now part of the case records for further investigation.

A case under relevant provisions of law has been registered, and the investigation has been taken up.

The general public of the area is requested not to approach the encounter site until the area is thoroughly sanitized and cleared of any potential explosive materials.”