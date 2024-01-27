NHAI shuts down Thandi Khui toll plaza at Sarore

Jammu, Jan 27: The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has closed Thandi Khui toll plaza at Sarore and hiked the user fee rates at Lakhanpur and Ban toll plazas.

Thandi Khui toll plaza closure took effect from 8 am on January 26 and revised fee rates at Lakhanpur and Ban toll plaza also came into effect simultaneously.

As per an order issued by Project Director NHAI, PIU-Jammu Y P S Jadon, the influence length of Lakhanpur and Ban fee plazas have been increased so as to eliminate the requirement of Thandikhui fee plaza.

“7-day notice for termination of user fee collection (tolling) contract dated January 31, 2023 with Fee Collection Agency was issued with approval of competent authority in accordance with Clause 35(2) of the tolling contract vide this office letter No PD/JMU/Thandikhui/2023-24/255 dated January 25, 2024. The fee collection agency of Thandi Khui fee plaza has accepted the termination notice and submitted their willingness to terminate tolling with effect from 0800 hours on January 26, 2024 vide M/S Ridhi Sidhi Associates office letter dated January 25, 2024,” the order read.

“Therefore, the fee collection at Thandi Khui Fee Plaza to be terminated simultaneously with rate revision at Lakhanpur Fee Plaza and Ban Fee Plaza as per approval accorded by RO NHAI, Jammu with effect from 0800 hours on January 26, 2024. Fee collection contract dated January 31, 2023 with M/S Ridhi Sidhi Associates shall be deemed to be terminated with effect from 0800 hours on January 26, 2024. Revised user fee rates, approved by competent authority, shall be applicable at Lakhanpur Fee Plaza with effect from 0800 Hours on January 26, 2024,” it added.

As per the revised toll tax at Ban Toll Plaza, it will cost Rs 170 single trip and Rs 255 double trip.

NHAI authorities have maintained that the decision was taken to minimise inconvenience to the people. Last year, Jammu had witnessed an agitation led by Yuva Rajput Sabha demanding closure of Sarore Toll Plaza.