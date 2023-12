Srinagar, Dec 07: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday attached a residential house in Chursoo village of Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district under UAPA.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the house is owned jointly by the Khursheed Ahmed Bhat and his five brothers.

He said that house has been attached under the provisions of UA(P)A by the order of NIA Special Court Jammu.