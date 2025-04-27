NIA takes over Pahalgam terror attack case following MHA orders

New Delhi, April 27: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), following Union Ministry of Home Affairs orders (MHA), has begun the process of formally taking over the Pahalgam terror attack case, in which 26 killed and several others injured, official sources said

A spokesperson said in a statement that NIA teams, which have been camping at the terror attack site since Wednesday, have intensified the search for evidence.

He added that the teams, overseen by an IG, a DIG and an SP from the anti-terror agency, are examining the eyewitnesses who had seen the horrifying attack unfold before their eyes at the peaceful and picturesque Baisaran valley.

“The eyewitnesses are being questioned in minute detail to piece together the sequence of events that led to one of the worst terror attacks in Kashmir.” The statement reads.

It added that the entry and exit points are being closely scrutinised by the investigating NIA teams for clues to the modus operandi of the terrorists.

Concluding the statement, the spokesperson said, “The teams, aided by forensic and other experts, are checking the entire area thoroughly for evidence to expose the terror conspiracy that led to the horrendous attack that has shocked the nation.” It said in the