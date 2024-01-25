Night temp records increase amid forecast for light rain, snow in Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 25: Night temperature recorded a slight increase on Thursday amid forecast for isolated to scattered light rain and snow over Jammu and Kashmir in next few days.

Isolated to fairly widespread light rain and snow has been predicted for subsequent two days

The MeT office has also issued an advisory in wake of the weather system from January 28-31, saying that the same may lead to temporary closure of roads of higher reaches and important passes like Sinthan pass, Mughal Road, Sadhna and Razdan pass, Zojila etc.

“Travellers are advised to plan accordingly,” a meteorological department official said in a statement to GNS.

One Feb 1, he said, there is possibility of light rain/snow at scattered places.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of minus 3.6°C against minus 5.3°C on previous night and it was 1.3°C below normal for the summer capital of J&K for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 4.2°C against minus 5.4°C on the previous night, he said. The minimum temperature was 0.3°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, the MeT official said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 6.3°C, same as on the previous night and it was 1.2°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 1.6°C against minus 2.3°C on the previous night and the temperature was above normal by 2.0°C for the place, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 2.9°C against minus 5.3°C on the previous night and it was 0.8°C below normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg, the official said, recorded a low of minus 4.5°C against minus 4.8°C on the previous night and the temperature was 0.8°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 4.1°C against 2.3°C on the previous night, and it was below normal by 2.9°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of minus 1.4°C, Batote 2.1°C and Bhaderwah minus 0.4°C, he said.

Kashmir valley is under ‘Chillai-Kalan’, the 40-day harsh period of winter, which will end on January 29. However it does not mean an end to the winter. It is followed by a 20-day-long period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’ that occurs between January 30 and February 19 and a 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which is from February 20 to March 1.