Night temperature drops amid wet weather forecast in J&K

Srinagar, Nov 29: With the weatherman predicting widespread rain and snow, night temperature has dropped at most places but stayed above normal in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

According to a meteorological department official here, light to moderate rain in plains and snow over middle and higher reaches with possibility of thunderstorm and lightning at few places is likely on November 29 and 30.

The MeT department has also issued a “yellow warning” for isolated thunderstorm and lightning in both Jammu and Kashmir region for these two days.

There are four types of colour codes signifying the level of caution: green which means no action, yellow—situation to be watched, orange–government agencies need to be prepared for severe weather and red –action needed by the agencies.

“From 1st-6th December, weather is expected to be partly to generally cloudy,” a meteorological department official told GNS.

He said 1st-2nd December, weather is likely to be partly to generally cloudy, from 3rd December, generally cloudy and from 4th-7th December, partly to generally cloudy.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 0.8°C against 3.9°C on the previous night and it was 1.7°C above normal for this time of the year in Srinagar.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 0.8°C against 3.8°C on the previous night, he said. The minimum temperature was 1.8°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, the official said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 1.2°C against 1.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.9°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 2.6°C against 2.8°C on the previous night and the temperature was above normal for the place by 3.0°C, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 1.3°C against 3.0°C on previous night and it was 2.4°C above normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg, the official said, recorded a low of minus 1.8°C against minus 0.2°C and the latest temperature was 1.3°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir.

Jammu recorded a minimum of 10.6°C which was above normal by 0.3°C for the winter capital of J&K, he said. (GNS)