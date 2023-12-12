Night temperature improves, Sgr mercury settles at minus 1.5 degree Celsius

Srinagar, Dec 12: The night temperature has improved across the Valley but continued to settle below freezing point at all the stations of Kashmir.

According to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir recorded a low of minus 1.5 degree Celsius.

In Qazigund, the mercury settled at minus 2.6 degree Celsius while Kokernag recorded a low of minus 2.3 degree Celsius.

Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 2.4 degree Celsius.

In Gulmarg, the mercury settled at minus 3.5 degree Celsius while Pahalgam shivers at minus 1.5 degree Celsius.