Nitish Kumar among three IPS officers promoted to ADGP rank

Srinagar, Dec 28: Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, has promoted three police officers of 1999 batch – Nitish Kumar, Anand Jain and Chayya Sharma – to the rank of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP).

“In pursuance to the recommendations of the Screening Committee in its meeting held on 20.12.2023, Ms. Chhaya Sharma, IPS (AGMUT: 1999), Shri Anand Jain, IPS (AGMUT: 1999) and Shri Nitish Kumar, IPS (AGMUT: 1999), currently posted in the cadre, are hereby promoted to the ADGP Grade (LEVEL 15 in the Pay Matrix) w.e.f. 01.01.2024 or from the date of assumption of charge, whichever is later”, reads an order.