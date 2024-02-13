No need to join parties disseminating incorrect information about J-K, says Lieutenant Governor

Srinagar, Feb 13: Taking a dig at regional mainstream political parties for misleading people about happenings in the Union Territory, the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said there is no need to join parties disseminating incorrect information about Jammu & Kashmir.

“There are elements spreading incorrect and baseless information about J&K, but there is no need to support and join their parties,” Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha told reporters on the sidelines of J&K Sambhaav Utsav held at Jammu & Kashmir House, New Delhi.

Lieutenant Governor Sinha said that Jammu & Kashmir has seen massive changes in last 4 to 5 years under the leadership and guidance of PM Narendra Modi. “The Government has organized this week-long Utsav with an aim to make people of country and abroad aware about changes which took place in Jammu and Kashmir post Article 370 abrogation. Everyone cannot come to Kashmir, but we can display positive things at their doorstep and make them aware how much J&K has changed in last 4 to 5 years,” LG Sinha said.

He said after Independence the J&K is witnessing huge influx of tourism and the number of foreign tourists have also been increased. “Post Independence, J&K has seen a huge influx of tourists including foreigners. Before two years J&K recorded 1.87 cr, then 2.17 lac tourist flow respectively. Also there has been 2.5 percent increase in foreign tourist arrivals,” LG Sinha maintained.

LG Sinha while responding to a query said that aim of granting reservation to Pahari community of J&K was to bring them into mainstream as they had been deprived from basic rights for last many decades. “This was an endeavor of the government that those left in past decades to engage them into mainstream. I believe there is a role of every citizen of J&K in Viksit Bharat,” LG added.

Lieutenant Governor also appealed to media fraternity to play its role in highlighting the positive things happening in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.