No respite in sight as MeT forecasts dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir till Jan 23

Srinagar, Jan 13: Meteorological Department on Saturday said that prevailing dry weather conditions are likely to continue across Jammu and Kashmir till Jan 23, with a feeble western disturbance approaching on 16th and 20th evening of the ongoing month.

It said under the influence of western disturbances, generally cloudy weather with light snow over isolated higher reaches is also expected.

“From January 21 to 23 the weather [is] likely to remain dry,” it said.

It said in past 24 hours higher reaches which include Gurez and Zojila-Gumri axis witnessed light snowfall measuring 1 inch.

The weather man further said that there is a possibility of redevelopment of fog with cold day conditions from tomorrow onwards which will remain January 16 over plains of Jammu division.