No restrictions will be in place on Republic Day: Div Com Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 18: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri Thursday said that no restrictions will be in place on the occasion of Republic Day this year. He appealed to people to join the celebrations in large numbers like the last year.

Talking exclusively to Greater Kashmir, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir clarified that there will be no restrictions in place on January 26 occasion this year. He said that gone are those days when restrictions were imperative for maintenance of law and order. “Today, there is a vast improvement in overall situation and so no restriction will be put in place on January 26 occasion this year,” he said.

He said January 26 occasion is very important for us from many angles. “Last time the celebrations took place in Bakshi Stadium wherein large number of people participated with zeal and zest. As Lieutenant Governor J&K has already invited people for the occasion, I also reiterate my invite to the people to come and join the celebration in large numbers on January 26 this year like they participated in the last year,” he said.

He appealed to people to reach the venue on time so that celebrations will be held successfully.

To a query, he said, “The internet services will remain operational without any disruption”.