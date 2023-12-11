Nobody arrested in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of verdict on Article 370: LG Sinha

Srinagar, Dec 11: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said that no one has been arrested or put under house arrest due to political reasons in J&K ahead of verdict on Article 370.

Sinha while refuting the reports said such attempts were aimed to spread rumors.

“This is totally baseless. No one has been put under house arrest or arrested due to political reasons in J&K. It is an attempt to spread rumours”.

Notably, a 5-member bench of Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud is going to pronounce decision on Article 370 today, which was nullified by the Centre on August 05, 2019.