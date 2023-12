Srinagar, Dec 18: A non-local worker died of suffocation at his rented accommodation in Bijbehera area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag on Monday, officials said.

They identified the worker as Mohammad Shahbaz son of Mohammad Yousuf of Uttar Pradesh who died due to suffocation in Tak Mohalla.

They added the body of migrant worker is lying at SDH Bijbehara and further proceedings has been taken up.