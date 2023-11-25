Normalcy claims in J&K ‘mere prank’: Omar Abdullah on Rajouri killings

Srinagar, Nov 25: National Conference Vice-President and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Saturday said there is nowhere normalcy in J&K and claims of restoring peace in the region are “mere prank”.

“There is nowhere normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir. If we talk of Rajouri it was quite silent and militancy-free in our times. But today encounters are taking place day in and day out everywhere. Those claiming normalcy are not only befooling themselves but the people of entire country,” former chief minister Omar Abdullah as per KNS said while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a workers’ convention at Sumbal Bandipora. He said the claims of peace and normalcy in J&K are “mere prank”.

While hitting out at the BJP government, the former CM said the saffron party is scared of our existence in the region and is running away from holding democratic exercises. “BJP is scared of our position. It is why they (BJP) delayed ULB, Panchayat and Assembly elections in J&K,” he said.

Replying to a query, Omar said that he was not asserting that every person of J&K will vote for NC whenever elections are held. “Our party is holding public conventions everywhere and has received a good response from people. I won’t claim every person will caste his or her vote in favor of National Conference (NC) but it will be our effort to convince everyone,” he said.

He added that party’s top leadership will sit and deliberate upon a suitable candidate who will fight forthcoming Parliamentary polls from north Kashmir. “NCs leadership will discuss every part of the situation and will put forth a suitable and right candidate who will contest Parliamentary polls from north Kashmir. The party high command will take a call on it soon,” he said. (KNS)