Notorious drug peddler held with brown sugar in Baramulla: Police

Srinagar, Jan 15: Police on Monday arrested a wanted and notorious drug peddler in north Kashmir’s Baramulla, officials said.

A police spokesperson said that one Ayoub Shah resident of Ladoora was arrested with 270 grams of brown sugar like substances at Juhama Baramulla.

“Police arrests Most Wanted & Notorious Drug Peddler Ayoub Shah of Ladoora at Juhama B’la; 270 grams of Brown Sugar like substances recovered,” Baramulla Police said in a post on X.

” Case registered & investigations going on,” they added.