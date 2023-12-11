Omar Abdullah vows persistent struggle after SC verdict on Article 370

Srinagar, Dec 11: Reacting to the Supreme Court verdict on Article 370, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference Working President, Omar Abdullah, expressed unwavering commitment to the political and peaceful struggle aimed at reversing the abrogation of Article 370.

Despite the decision rendered by the Supreme Court, Omar Abdullah said that they would continue to fight to restore the revoked rights.

In a statement on X, Abdullah claimed that the authorities had restricted access to his home, keeping the main gate locked and disallowing him from meeting anyone. Omar said that he wanted to address the media regarding the Supreme Court’s decision on Article 370.

“We respect the decision pronounced by the Supreme Court, and we have to respect this institution,” stated Omar Abdullah. He emphasized the need to explore alternative avenues to reclaim the rights that were taken away, indicating that discussions with legal counsel would shape the future course of action once the final judgment’s draft is made public.

Characterizing the struggle as both political and constitutional, Abdullah expressed hope that the Supreme Court’s decision could be reversed in the future. Drawing a parallel with the BJP’s persistent pursuit of its agenda since 1950, he affirmed the commitment to continuing the fight democratically, peacefully, and politically.

Addressing the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah urged them to remain resilient in the face of disappointment. “We are not disappointed. Our efforts will persist in the pursuit of reclaiming our rights,” he reassured.

Commending the public for maintaining law and order during this crucial period, Abdullah underscored the enduring nature of their resolve. “This is not a fight of one day, one week, or one year. It is our resolve that we will strive with utmost determination to regain our snatched rights,” Omar Abdullah affirmed.