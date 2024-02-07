One dead, another person critically injured in Srinagar terror attack: Police

Srinagar, Feb 07: A non-local man was killed and another grievously injured in a terrorist attack in Downtown Srinagar on Wednesday, police said.

“Terrorists fired upon a non-local identified as Amritpal Singh resident of Amritsar at Shaheed Gunj #Srinagar, who #succumbed to the injuries. One more person is grievously injured and evacuated for medical attention. Area has been #cordoned off. Further details shall follow,” said a police spokesman on X.

   

Police identified the slain as Amrit Pal, a resident of Amritsar Punjab and the injured as Rohit also a resident of Amritsar.

 

“#Terrorists fired upon 2 persons identified as Amritpal Singh & Rohit, R/O Amritsar at Shaheed Gunj Sgr. In this #terror incident, Amritpal Singh succumbed to his injuries while Rohit has been shifted to Hospital for treatment. Area cordoned off. Details shall follow,” said a police spokesperson on X.

