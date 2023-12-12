Over 2900 Kanals of land belonging to Kashmiri migrants retrieved in J&K: Centre in Lok Sabha

Srinagar, Dec 12: The Central government on Tuesday in the Lok Sabha said that over 2900 kanals of land belonging to displaced Kashmiri Pandits have been retrieved in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nitiyanand Rai said the land has been retrieved from encroachments and said the government has taken several measures to rehabilitate Kashmiri migrants back to the Valley.

Quoting government of J&K, the minister said that 46,631 Kashmiri Migrant families comprising 1,57,967 individuals are registered with the Relief Organization (Migrant), J&K who had to migrate from the Valley due to security reasons.

“In addition, there are several Kashmiri Migrant families who have migrated to other parts of country. 5,675 Kashmiri Migrants have been provided government employment. In order to provide accommodation to the Kashmiri Migrants who are provided government employment in the Kashmir valley, 6000 transit accommodation units are constructed, out of which 880 flats have been completed,” he said.

The minister said the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has launched an online portal in August, 2021 wherein Kashmiri Migrants can lodge online grievances with regards to encroachment, change of title, Mutation and distress sale and till date, 2924 Kanals and 19.55 Marlas land has been retrieved.

He also said that so far, 160856 domicile certificates, 2035 Resident of Backward Area (RBA) certificates, 902 EWS certificates and 31672 migrant certificates have been issued.