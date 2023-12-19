Over 40 arrested as police crack down on those sheltering Rohingyas in Jammu

Srinagar, Dec 19: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu zone, Anand Jain on Tuesday said that strong action will be taken against those who were aiding and abetting settlement of outsiders, especially Rohingyas, in the region.

Addressing a press conference, IGP Jammu said police was getting repeated inputs that illegal settlements were being raised by a few unscrupulous elements in Jammu region. He said police is investigating the matter and whoever would be found involved would be dealt as per law.

“We were getting inputs that some elements were providing help to Rohingyas in their settlement in Jammu areas. These elements were providing outsider’s residential accommodation, SIM cards, ration cards and other required documents which entitle these outsiders to get basic facilities of the country,” IGP said.

Taking cognizance of the matter, police swung into action and raided 30 locations across Jammu division where from over 40 persons have been detained, IGP said.

He said those found indulging in providing any sort of help to outsiders have been detained for questioning.

‘Besides Jammu, raids were conducted in Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch and Rajouri to unearth the nexus. Several aides in this connection have been taken into custody. FIRs have been registered and further investigation has been initiated,” IGP added.

Giving details, the IGP said in Jammu district alone 7 FIRs have been registered while as one each FIR has been registered in Doda, Rajouri and Kishtwar districts.

“We are checking how outsiders obtained SIM cards, ration cards, and other documents. Investigations have been started and guilty persons won’t be spared,” he added.

“In total, 10 FIRs stand registered, whereas 40 individuals have been detained for questioning in connection with outsiders’ settlement in Jammu division,” IGP Jammu informed.

To a query, IGP said that police is investigating the case from multiple angles and more arrests will be made in coming days.

“Police is investigating whether there is any role of any group or association,” he added.

When asked that a few Rohingya girls married the local residents, the IGP said “such individuals have also been detained and legal action will be initiated against them”.