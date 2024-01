Srinagar, Jan 13: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Saturday expressed grief over sad demise of Krishan Prakash Anand Ji, who was the father of senior journalist Anil Anand.

The last rites of the deceased were performed today at Jogi Gate cremation ground, Jammu.

“Heartfelt condolences to senior journalist Anil Anand on the sad demise of his father, Krishan Prakash Anand Ji,” PDP said in a statement and added, “May his soul rest in peace”.