Peace, normalcy impossible without people’s cooperation: Div Com Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 24: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri Wednesday hailed people of Kashmir region for actively cooperating in restorating normalcy in the region.

Addressing a Full Dress Rehearsal at Bakhshi Stadium Srinagar, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir VK Bidhuri said with the active cooperation of people the authorities have successfully restored normalcy in Kashmir Valley. “It wouldn’t have possible if you (people) had not extended cooperation,” Divisional Commissioner Kashmir said.

He said the prevailing peaceful atmosphere in Kashmir Valley concieved positive changes on ground with record breaking tourists at Tulip Garden, smooth conduct of G20 meeting, Amarnath Yatra, Muharram procession, Eid festivals etc. “This wouldn’t have happened if people had not supported government in restoring normalcy in the valley,” he said.

He added that people from all faiths celebrated such festivals together and showed the reality of Kashmir to which it is known for. He also added that we are hopeful that people of the region will continue their support in maintaining law and order so that the Kashmir Valley will be taken to new heights in future.